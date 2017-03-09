Features
So Cute! T-Boz’s Finally Shares Adorable Son With The World

Check out the picture she posted!

Written By: Alea Jo

18 hours ago
ASCAP 27th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


It was revealed back in 2015 that TLC member, T-Boz, was adopting a son. However, the singer kept this aspect of her life under wraps until yesterday. In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, the singer had this to post:

 

How adorable!

T-Boz has mentioned before that she wanted to adopt a baby from Haiti, however, her son’s place of origin is unknown. The boy is a beautiful addition to her family, joining T-Boz’s 17-year-old daughter with rapper Mack 10. Hopefully, the singer will share more of her motherly journey in the near future.

