How Many Minutes MEN and WOMEN Spend Watching Porn Weekly!

A study recently broke porn watchers down into three major categories. The group that watches the least amount of porn are people who associate it with emotional distress. The average person in this group watches about 17-minutes of porn a week. The largest group is the recreational porn watchers. This groups makes up about three-quarters of all porn viewers and consists mostly of WOMEN and people in RELATIONSHIPS!! (Say it ain’t so) This group watches about 24-minutes of porn a week. The third group was the compulsive porn watchers. This group is made up mostly of men who watch almost 2 hours of porn every week.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7 newssource

Also On 100.3: