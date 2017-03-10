Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

How Many Minutes MEN and WOMEN Spend Watching Porn Weekly!

Written By: Nia Noelle

5 hours ago
Leave a comment

24757012

Source: Goodshoot / Getty


A study recently broke porn watchers down into three major categories. The group that watches the least amount of porn are people who associate it with emotional distress. The average person in this group watches about 17-minutes of porn a week. The largest group is the recreational porn watchers. This groups makes up about three-quarters of all porn viewers and consists mostly of WOMEN and people in RELATIONSHIPS!! (Say it ain’t so) This group watches about 24-minutes of porn a week. The third group was the compulsive porn watchers. This group is made up mostly of men who watch almost 2 hours of porn every week.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7 newssource

jordan , Misty , Misty Jordan , porn , Sex

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading How Many Minutes MEN and WOMEN Spend Watching Porn Weekly!

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos