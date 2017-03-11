Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full Trailer Ahead Of April Premiere

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full Trailer Ahead Of April Premiere

Part two of 'The Get Down' looks even bigger, better and more dramatic!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

9 hours ago
Leave a comment

The spring premieres of a lot of your favorite shows are starting to return and now we can add the glitzy musical drama The Get Down to the list, as Netflix has just dropped the official full trailer for the second part of the series executive-produced by Nas.

The Get Down

Source: Netflix / Netflix


It was last summer when Netflix premiered its most expensive series in history, unleashing the Baz Luhrman directed and produced musical show The Get Down on audiences to much delight. Now part two of the series has arrived and by the looks of the first full trailer things are about to get out of control for Zeke, Mylene and the rest of the cast.

The synopsis for Season Two reads:

“The Get Down,” which picks up a year after the mid-season finale, in 1978, and finds young lovers Zeke (Justice Smith) and Mylene (Herizen Guardiola) caught in the middle of a cultural revolution as hip-hop’s rise continues. The pair will continue to pursue their dreams against a fraught backdrop that includes a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters, and money-hungry record label execs.

Additional cast members Shameik Moore (as “Shaolin Fantastic,”) Skylan Brooks (as “Ra Ra”), Tremaine Brown, Jr. (as “Boo Boo.”) Yahya Abdul-Mateen (“Cadillac,”)  Mamoudou Athie (“Grandmaster Flash,”)  Jimmy Smits (“Francisco Cruz” aka “Papa Fuerte”) and Jaden Smith (Marcus “Dizzee” Kipling) all return for part two as their characters have to deal with fame, love and trying to become legendary.

You can check out the FULL trailer for The Get Down BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931477/nicki-minaj-no-frauds-diss-record/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931529/ciara-car-accident/

celebrity news , entertainment news , music news , NetFlix , The Get Down , the get down series , TV News

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full Trailer Ahead Of April Premiere

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos