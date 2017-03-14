Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman’s Breast At St. Patty’s Day Parade

Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman’s Breast At St. Patty’s Day Parade

Written By: Nia Noelle

Former Buckeye football player Ezekiel Elliott was captured on video at a St. Patricks Day parade in Dallas pulling a woman’s tank top down and exposing her breast!  It appears that Elliott was egged on by onlookers while drinking a beer and went in for the moment not once but twice!  And the second time around she pushes his arm away and pulls down her shirt herself.

This day and age cameras are always on…. You better be careful so you don’t catch a case!


