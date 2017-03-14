Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman’s Breast At St. Patty’s Day Parade

Former Buckeye football player Ezekiel Elliott was captured on video at a St. Patricks Day parade in Dallas pulling a woman’s tank top down and exposing her breast! It appears that Elliott was egged on by onlookers while drinking a beer and went in for the moment not once but twice! And the second time around she pushes his arm away and pulls down her shirt herself.
Check out the video
This day and age cameras are always on…. You better be careful so you don’t catch a case!
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
22 photos Launch gallery
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
1. Tom BradySource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Roddy White2 of 22
3. Andrew WhitworthSource:David Kohl- USA Today 3 of 22
4. Matt ToeainaSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Joe Flacco5 of 22
6. Vince WIlfork6 of 22
7. Drew Brees of the New Orleans SaintsSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Peyton Manning8 of 22
9. Larry FitzgeraldSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Frank GoreSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Jason WittenSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Dwayne BoweSource:Screenshot 12 of 22
13. Dez Bryant and his boy.Source:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Lesean McCoy holds his son close.Source:Instagram 14 of 22
15. Chris Hoke and his son CadeSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Hines Ward and his son JadenSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Keyshawn JohnsonSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Rick Seubert and his son HunterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Plaxico Burress and his son ElijahSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Aaron SmithSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. Casey HamptonSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Drew BreesSource:Getty 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours