Racists Vandalize Library Named For Victim Of Charleston Church Massacre

Three local buildings were recently painted with profanity aimed at several groups including Black women.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 18 hours ago
Police in Charleston, South Carolina are investigating a recent string of vandalism incidents involving racial slurs scrawled on three buildings including a library named for one of the victims of the Charleston Church Shooting, reports the Charleston City Paper.

From Charleston City Paper:

Early last Friday morning, around 7 a.m., officers responded to W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at 780 West Oak Forest Dr….That morning, an officer found the words “F**k Yall White De**l” written on the front door of a storage shed in black paint…

The following Monday morning, police reported to a nearby residence on Playground Road to find racial slurs painted on the home and profanity written on the owner’s vehicle.

Three hours later, police responded to Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library in reference to profanity and racial slurs painted on the building and the walkway. In addition to other messages, scrawled across the brick wall at the entrance of the library were the words “GO to H**L Black Women…F**K da Police,” according to an incident report.

Authorities have not figured out if the scary incidents — involving painted profanity aimed at Black women, Whites, police officers and the government — are related, reports CNN.

SOURCE: Charleston City Paper, CNN

