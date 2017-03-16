Features
Home > Features

Azealia Banks Manages To Dodge Jail Time For Assault

The rapper might actually get the help she needs.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

OHWOW & HTC Celebrate The Release Of 'TERRYWOOD' With Terry Richardson

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Azealia Banks is not waiting around for a rough sentencing for her boob-biting assault charges. According to Page Six, the rapper is taking a plea deal instead of facing trial for third-degree assault.

Her charges were a result of an incident back in 2015 where Banks allegedly punched and bit an Up & Down nightclub woman bouncer for denying her entry to the club and not recognizing her. Banks was scheduled to face trial on Thursday, but she decided a plea deal, where she’d have to get mental health treatment and participate in anger management, was a better option. Along with the deal, Banks must also avoid anymore trouble with the law and adhere to the victims restraining order.

If Banks successfully completes these terms she can have her charges reduced to disorderly conduct. If she fails, she can face up to a year in jail.

This can be a much needed step for the 25-year-old considering her chaotic history. Hopefully, this will be a wake up call so the young artist can avoid drama and focus on the music.

Azealia Banks

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Azealia Banks Manages To Dodge Jail Time For Assault

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos