National
Home > National

Media Outlets Silent on Missing Teens from D.C.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Search party shining torches into woods, night, silhouette

Source: VCL/Spencer Rowell / Getty


Something disturbing is happening to the youth in Washington D.C., and for some reason not many media outlets are talking about it. In the past 10 days, a reported 10 black and Latinx teens have gone missing in the Washington area, according to The Root.

Since Mar. 9, many users on Twitter have been alerting the rest of the nation to the growing problem. The D.C. Police Department and local media outlets also listed the names and profiles of the missing teens on Twitter in an attempt to help locate some of them, but for the most part, much of the media has fallen silent.

These recent reports touch on a larger dilemma with the missing youth, specifically young women in the Washington area. In January 2017, there were a reported 15 open cases involving missing girls in the district, FOX 5 previously reported.

Fortunately, two of the missing teens, Taylor Innis and Antwan Jordan, were found in good health, according to DCPD, but the whereabouts of many others are still unknown.


For the number to contact the Washington D.C. department for assistance, click here: Vibe.com

Article Courtesy of The Root and Vibe

Picture Courtesy of VCL, Spencer Rowell, and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

coverage , missing , teens , Washington D.C.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos