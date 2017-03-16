Media Outlets Silent on Missing Teens from D.C.

Something disturbing is happening to the youth in Washington D.C., and for some reason not many media outlets are talking about it. In the past 10 days, a reported 10 black and Latinx teens have gone missing in the Washington area, according to The Root

Since Mar. 9, many users on Twitter have been alerting the rest of the nation to the growing problem. The D.C. Police Department and local media outlets also listed the names and profiles of the missing teens on Twitter in an attempt to help locate some of them, but for the most part, much of the media has fallen silent.

These recent reports touch on a larger dilemma with the missing youth, specifically young women in the Washington area. In January 2017, there were a reported 15 open cases involving missing girls in the district, FOX 5 previously reported.

Fortunately, two of the missing teens, Taylor Innis and Antwan Jordan, were found in good health, according to DCPD, but the whereabouts of many others are still unknown.



