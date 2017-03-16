National
Georgia Customer Gets Angry at Restaurant Over Fries [VIDEO]

Police are looking to the public to help identify the customer, who is likely to face charges for damages to the property.

 

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – Police are searching for a customer who tossed her takeout order towards employees at a fast food restaurant.

Officers said she was upset because her food wasn’t prepared correctly so she took two take-out containers filled with food and tossed them back over the counter.

The customer then punched the monitor right before she left the Zaxby’s on Tara Boulevard.

“That was wrong what she did,” Clayton County resident J.C. Daniels said.

Surveillance video shows her leaving with the take out order, then coming back with a man within 30 seconds to complain about the order.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones asked police what set her off.

“The French fries did not have enough seasoning salt on them,” Det. Sefan Schindller, with the Clayton County Police Department, said.



 

