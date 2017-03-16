Georgia Customer Gets Angry at Restaurant Over Fries [VIDEO]

Police are looking to the public to help identify the customer, who is likely to face charges for damages to the property.
Source: Christopher Jue / Getty
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – Police are searching for a customer who tossed her takeout order towards employees at a fast food restaurant.
Officers said she was upset because her food wasn’t prepared correctly so she took two take-out containers filled with food and tossed them back over the counter.
The customer then punched the monitor right before she left the Zaxby’s on Tara Boulevard.
“That was wrong what she did,” Clayton County resident J.C. Daniels said.
Surveillance video shows her leaving with the take out order, then coming back with a man within 30 seconds to complain about the order.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones asked police what set her off.
“The French fries did not have enough seasoning salt on them,” Det. Sefan Schindller, with the Clayton County Police Department, said.
READ MORE: WSBTV.com
Article Courtesy of WSB-TV Atlanta
Picture Courtesy of Christopher Jue and Getty Images
First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WSB-TV Atlanta
The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]
51 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Instagram
1 of 51
2.
Source:Instagram
2 of 51
3.
Source:Instagram
3 of 51
4.
Source:Instagram
4 of 51
5.
Source:Instagram
5 of 51
6.
Source:Instagram
6 of 51
7.
Source:Instagram
7 of 51
8.
Source:Instagram
8 of 51
9.
Source:Instagram
9 of 51
10.
Source:Instagram
10 of 51
11.
Source:Instagram
11 of 51
12.
Source:Instagram
12 of 51
13.
Source:Instagram
13 of 51
14.
Source:Instagram
14 of 51
15.
Source:Instagram
15 of 51
16.
Source:Instagram
16 of 51
17.
Source:Instagram
17 of 51
18.
Source:Instagram
18 of 51
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 51
20.
Source:Instagram
20 of 51
21.
Source:Instagram
21 of 51
22.
Source:Instagram
22 of 51
23.
Source:Instagram
23 of 51
24.
Source:Instagram
24 of 51
25.
Source:Instagram
25 of 51
26.
Source:Instagram
26 of 51
27.
Source:Instagram
27 of 51
28.
Source:Instagram
28 of 51
29.
Source:Instagram
29 of 51
30.
Source:Instagram
30 of 51
31.
Source:Instagram
31 of 51
32.
Source:Instagram
32 of 51
33.
Source:Instagram
33 of 51
34.
Source:Instagram
34 of 51
35.
Source:Instagram
35 of 51
36.
Source:Instagram
36 of 51
37.
Source:Instagram
37 of 51
38.
Source:Instagram
38 of 51
39.
Source:Instagram
39 of 51
40.
Source:Instagram
40 of 51
41.
Source:Instagram
41 of 51
42.
Source:Instagram
42 of 51
43.
Source:Instagram
43 of 51
44.
Source:Instagram
44 of 51
45.
Source:Instagram
45 of 51
46.
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47.
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48.
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49.
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50.
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51.
Source:Instagram
51 of 51