WhoDey: Andy Dalton Welcomes Baby Boy!

Andy Dalton, Bengals quarterback is now the father of two.

He and his wife announced they were expecting in January. Dalton shared a picture of his baby boy on Instagram.

Check him out Baby Nash below:

Congratulations to the Daltons.

