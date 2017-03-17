Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J. Cole ‘s Lyrics About Her Sister

'The Real' star defends herself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


If you’re going to use Tamera Mowry-Housley’s name in a song, make sure you can tell the difference between her and her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrick.

In a recent episode of The Real, the cast mates reflected on a past controversy when J. Cole expressed that he’d have sex with the Mowry twins in his song “Cole Summer.” Tamera responded to the track, revealing that she actually ran into J. Cole one day. According to her, the rapper apologized, hoping that Tamera didn’t feel “some kind of way” about his lyrics.

Tamera, who’s been married to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley for over five years, said she did feel away. However, the one-half of the Sister, Sister twins was less concerned about J. Cole’s sexual thoughts and more annoyed that he would need a name tag to tell the difference between Mowry-Housley and her sister. She asserts “I have a mole J. Cole!” whereas Tia does not. You can watch the video below.


J. Cole doesn’t deserve the Mowry sisters love if he can’t even tell them apart! You can listen to the song that sparked it all below. The Tia and Tamera line comes at the 3:14 mark.


 

j. cole , Tamera Mowry Housley , The Real

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J. Cole ‘s Lyrics About Her Sister

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos