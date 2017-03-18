WATCH: Michelle Obama Appears On ‘MasterChef Junior’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a special appearance on Thursday night’s episode of FOX’s MasterChef Junior. According to the Huffington Post, she gave the young contestants a “mystery box” cooking challenge and provided the winner with valuable advice about the importance of education.

On Thursday’s pretaped episode of “MasterChef Junior,” Justise Mayberry triumphed in guest star Michelle Obama’s cooking challenge by making pan-seared shrimp with vegetables from the White House garden.

But the adorable Justise, 11, won something perhaps even better: a sit-down with the then-first lady at the Kids’ State Dinner in July. As shown in an unaired conversation posted Thursday by Fox, Obama did not disappoint.

Asked by Justise what advice she had for young chefs, Obama replied: “There is nothing more important that you can do for yourself than to get an education. Doing your best not just in the kitchen, but you’ve got to be your best in the classroom. I want you all to keep pushing and preparing yourself for college and doing well.”

