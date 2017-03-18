Tennessee Deputy Fatally Shoots New Orleans Man

A Black New Orleans man was fatally shot by a Tennessee police official on Thursday. According to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, the Crockett County deputy fired at 36-year-old Rodney James Hess for allegedly blocking traffic on a highway near Alamo.

Crockett County sheriff’s deputies initially responded Thursday after 36-year-old Rodney James Hess blocked traffic on a highway near Alamo, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Hess was acting erratically, refused to obey orders and tried to strike the deputies at least twice with his vehicle, the statement said.

While events escalated, police say at least one Crockett County deputy fired his gun and struck Hess, who was taken to a Memphis hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the outlet, Hess’ fiancé Johnisha Provost claims that he was asking the deputy for help before he was shot.

One of his loved ones posted a video of Hess that was allegedly taken before the shooting, reports the source.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe surrounding the incident.

