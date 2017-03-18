Tennessee Deputy Fatally Shoots New Orleans Man

Photo by

National
Home > National

Tennessee Deputy Fatally Shoots New Orleans Man

A video, which was reportedly taken moments before Rodney James Hess was shot, was posted on Facebook.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

A Black New Orleans man was fatally shot by a Tennessee police official on Thursday. According to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, the Crockett County deputy fired at 36-year-old Rodney James Hess for allegedly blocking traffic on a highway near Alamo.

From the Santa Cruz Sentinel:

Crockett County sheriff’s deputies initially responded Thursday after 36-year-old Rodney James Hess blocked traffic on a highway near Alamo, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Hess was acting erratically, refused to obey orders and tried to strike the deputies at least twice with his vehicle, the statement said.

While events escalated, police say at least one Crockett County deputy fired his gun and struck Hess, who was taken to a Memphis hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the outlet, Hess’ fiancé Johnisha Provost claims that he was asking the deputy for help before he was shot.

One of his loved ones posted a video of Hess that was allegedly taken before the shooting, reports the source.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe surrounding the incident.

SOURCE: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SEE ALSO:

Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At Black Targets

Darren Wilson, Who Fatally Shot Michael Brown, Admits To Using N-Word

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Alamo , Crockett County , New Orleans , police , police shooting , Rodney James Hess , tennessee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos