Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams Will Come Out At The RHOA Season 9 Reunion

As revealed by Bravo host Andy Cohen on Instagram, some crazy sh-t went down at the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion, which taped last week. Now, insiders have come forward to spill the tea on exactly what went down.

According to an anonymous source who spoke with AllAboutTheTea.com, the major bombshell is that Porsha Williams slept with former cast mate Apollo Nida before he went away to prison for money laundering. This is a huge scandal, considering Porsha and Apollo’s ex-wife Phaedra Parks are currently BFF’s on the show. The bomb was apparently dropped by Todd Tucker, husband of Porsha’s arch enemy Kandi. Considering how close Apollo was to all of the RHOA husbands, it’s very possible that Todd to be a credible source of this rumor. But as we all know, we can’t be sure until we see the actual receipts.

The dirt on Porsha allegedly isn’t the only juicy part of the reunion. This secret source also says Kandi verbally annihilates Phaedra and Porsha over those pesky lesbian rumors. Peter Thomas gets so emotional over his divorce from Cynthia Bailey, he storms off the set.

Get your popcorn ready…it’s going to be an epic night and we can hardly wait!

