Tyson Beckford Is Making Serious Claims About Chris Brown’s Drug Use

Judging by Tyson’s recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the wounds of his Internet beef with Chris have not healed and the legendary model still feels a way about it. After being asked what he would do if he were stranded on a deserted island with Brown, told host Andy Cohen, “I still don’t have no respect for dude. I feel bad for him. Drug is [bleeped out]. I think he really needs to check himself for that. It’s a bad thing. It’s probably out of his control, but, hey, it is what it is.”

When asked what drugs he thinks CB is on, Beckford replied, “I don’t even know, bro.” This isn’t the first time Chris has been accused of doing drugs heavily. Earlier this month, after Billboard’s detailed coverage the singer’s conflicted life, Brown took to social media to deny any anger issues and drug use rumors.

Check out the clip of Tyson Beckford’s interview above.