Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After Shooting Himself In The Stomach

Find out the bizarre details.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

23087145

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty


Arthur Palombo may have shot himself in the stomach physically, but figuratively, he shot himself in the foot.

The New York Daily News reports that a $10,000 bail has been set for the 20-year-old Bronx man who told investigators he had been shot by a tall, bald, Black guy. However, it was later confirmed that Palombo did in fact shoot himself that evening and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center soon after—the Black man was all in his imagination.

On Thursday, at about 10:45PM, Palombo went to Williamsbridge Oval Park in the Norwood section of the Bronx to sell an old revolver. He claims that the buyer scoffed at the $100 asking price and a scuffle ensued, ending with Palombo suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his stomach. Police searched the area for the alleged (imaginary) shooter but found no signs of him, only the revolver responsible for the shooting. Cops continued to question Palombo after he was released from Jacobi Medical Center. This time around, he came clean and said he was in the park by himself that night and the revolver accidentally went off in his jacket pocket, meaning there was no bald, Black guy shooter. Prosecutors charged him with weapons possession and filing a false report.

Palombo is due back in court for arraignment Friday.

 

 

black man , Bronx , false report , race , Shooting

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After Shooting Himself In The Stomach

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Photos