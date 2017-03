Nia Long Was Not Happy On The Set Of Empire

Nia Long was such a nightmare on the set of “” the hair and makeup people made an official complaint against her, and Nia also threatened to sue the show over an improper goodbye.

They say Nia was disrespectful and unprofessional throughout her run on the show.

Nia and Taraji P. Henson were at war with each other because Taraji was irate over the way Nia treated the staff, and it got so bad producers were trying to figure out how to shoot scenes with the two of them where each actress did their part separately. It was so tense neither would speak to the other.

Source TMZ

