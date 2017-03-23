Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: VH1 Celebrates Black Women In Comedy With ‘All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy’ Doc

Details below.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1 is celebrating Women’s History Month and the achievements of Black women by exploring their diverse roles in the world of comedy. All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy takes us into the world of some of our favorite comediennes, including Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on the popular show Martin, and Yvonne Orji, who is best known for her role as Molly on the HBO series Insecure.

“I used to take my underwear and put them up in my butt and give myself a wedgie and shake my butt in front of my mother — and every time I would make her laugh she would forget she was gonna spank me. So, I was like ‘Yeah, this making people laugh sh*t works,” Arnold said of her humble beginnings in the field of comedy.

Orji got her start a little differently. She explained, “I remember when I was starting out at a comedy club and without fail, a male — either comic, or just a man in general — would say, ‘Oh so what are you doing tonight? You doing spoken word? Are you singing?’ At the comedy club? ‘Comedy’ being the operative word, sir, why are you asking me these things?’”

Other talents featured in the short documentary include Michelle Buteau, Marie Faustine, Tiffany Haddish, Luenell, April Reign, Amanda Seales, Sasha Stewart, Sydnee Washington, and Debra Wilson.

All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy premiered on VH1’s Youtube channel yesterday and you can check it out above. You can also click here to watch a panel discussion from last night, which features the women in the film. The documentary is executive produced by Orlando Lima, Jon Mallow and Rondell Conway.

Damn Gina: Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite 90s Sitcoms

11 photos Launch gallery

Damn Gina: Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite 90s Sitcoms

Continue reading Damn Gina: Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite 90s Sitcoms

Damn Gina: Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite 90s Sitcoms

Black Women , comedy , Documentary , VH1

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 hours ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 days ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos