Suge Knight Is Reportedly Back In The Hospital

Details below.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Suge Knight

Suge Knight is in the hospital again, according to a new report that says he’s been struggling with a blood clot issue.

From TMZ: “We’re told Suge — who’s facing murder charges for running over someone in 2015 at Tam’s Burgers in Compton — is at USC Medical Center. Suge has been in solitary confinement and has complained the conditions have compromised his health. He’s been in and out of the hospital while his trial drags on.”

According to TMZ, Suge’s had this health issue for two years now. The site also reports he is currently in stable condition. Stay tuned for more updates.

Photos