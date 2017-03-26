Black Man Sues NYPD Over Racially Biased Psych Screening

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Man Sues NYPD Over Racially Biased Psych Screening

Barry Brown has taken legal action against the NYPD after being barred from becoming a deputy sheriff.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

An African-American man who took legal action against the NYPD for an alleged racially biased psychological screening was granted the permission to pursue his racial discrimination case. According to the New York Daily News, a Brooklyn federal judge ruled that Barry Brown has a substantial amount of evidence to prove that he was barred from becoming a deputy sheriff due to his race after taking a psychological test.

From the New York Daily News:

After Brown’s May 2013 termination, he hired a psychiatrist who said Brown could handle the job. But the city stuck to its story that Brown wasn’t deputy sheriff material.

When he sued in 2016, Brown said the psychological screening process was open to implicit bias and subjective calls from individual psychologists. The city didn’t do the testing in any standardized way, he alleged.

In her decision Thursday, Gershon said Brown adequately pled disparate treatment and disparate impact. She said he did seem to make a plausible argument he was qualified for the job.

According to the outlet, all of the other Black candidates in Brown’s academy class were labeled psychologically unsuited and did not graduate.

A spokesperson for the Law Department says the city will address Brown’s claims.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

The Lengthy, Disturbing History Of NYPD Cop Who Used Fatal Chokehold On Eric Garner

Judge Tosses Black Man’s Murder Conviction Based On Charges By Corrupt NYPD Cop

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Barry Brown , Cops , New York City , NYPD , Racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos