Terminally Ill Teen Loses Cancer Battle Days After Meeting Musical Idol Beyonce

Ebony Banks talked with Queen Bey via a FaceTime video chat.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
A terminally ill teen from Houston, Texas sadly lost her battle with cancer just days after talking with her musical hero Beyonce, reports The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press:

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith says senior Ebony Banks died late Saturday night.

The teen’s Hastings High School classmates started an online campaign before her death to give her a chance to meet her favorite singer, Beyonce. Banks received a FaceTime call Wednesday from the star.

The school gave Banks her diploma during a graduation ceremony in the hospital last week.

Students at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas — where Banks was a member of the color guard for four years — organized a candlelight vigil in the band practice lot Sunday for the special young lady who the school’s band director Paul Brodt called “inspir[ing]” to others, reports ABC News.

SOURCE: USA TodayABC News

Photos