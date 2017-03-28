Shooting in Winton Wood Injuring At Least Two!

Cincinnati Police responded to calls about a shooting in Winton Woods onDutch Colony Drive near Strand Lane around 1:18pm on Tuesday March 21st.  Upon arrival police found two victims and are following up to see if a person who checked into Good Samaritan Hospital was also involved in the incident.

One person is reported to have life threatening injuries.  More details as they become available.



