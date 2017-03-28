‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis Faces Reality

The eighth episode of Bronzville starts with a bang as Everett Copeland (Wood Harris) blames a missing Jimmy (Larenz Tate) for Casper’s death, asking for Jimmy’s head on a plate. Lisa Copeland (Tika Sumpter) tries to defend him, telling her older brother that Jimmy saved her life. Everett doesn’t realize he may be in the wrong until it may be too late.
Across town, Curtis Randolph (Laurence Fishburne) asks his driver Maxwell what he’s thinking. Maxwell tells him that he doesn’t think he should be going to a community event so soon after Anna’s death. Randolph explains that if he was anyone else, he wouldn’t. At the event for the local symphony, Randolph faces clear racism, but proves that he is worth any white man’s weight in all of Chicago. Under his intelligent and charismatic exterior though, he is clearly in pain over rejoining public life without his beloved wife.
Randolph then approaches the man he meant to see speak with all along, Jonas Powell. He tells Powell that The Bulletin’s editorials are hurting Bronzeville’s community, but Powell tells Randolph that, “the numbers are the scourge” of the Black community. When Powell thinks he has won, Randolph proves that he is as sharp as ever, threatening to expose that Powell visits Bronzeville regularly to sleep with his Black mistress, saying, “For someone who has such disdain for the colored race, you certainly do spend enough time on Camden Drive.
Elsewhere, Jimmy knows that time is running out for him. He meets with Mr. Faulkner telling him he is looking to make a change, but even while he admits the life of organized crime may not be for him, he defends Curtis, Everett, and the numbers are doing good work for the community.
The next day, Jimmy arrives at Everett’s office and tries to explain his innocence. He tells Everett to check the trunk of his car, inside it Samson West, a man The Copeland’s had been searching for for weeks. Everett admits Jimmy is good for the business, but when he asks Jimmy where Lisa has gone, Jimmy can only answer, “I have no idea.”
Find out what happens on the newest episode of Bronzeville, and listen to the previous episode here.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37