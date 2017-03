Have You Seen T-Boz Adopted Son?

T-Boz (aka Tionne Watkins) adopted a baby boy last year, but she never shared a picture of him with us.

However, little baby Chance made his debut on T-Boz instagram post in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Check out the picture below:

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday 7pm-9pm & Tuesday – Friday 2am-4am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: