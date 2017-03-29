Tom Perez Overhauls DNC, Calls For Staff Resignations

Photo by

National
Home > National

Tom Perez Overhauls DNC, Calls For Staff Resignations

The newly elected chairman is spearheading a massive overhaul of the beleaguered group.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

The embattled Democratic National Committee is calling for resignation letters from all staffers as part of a major overhaul led by new chairman Tom Perez, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Immediately after Perez’s selection as party chairman in late February, an adviser to outgoing DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile, Leah Daughtry, asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation dated April 15, according to multiple sources familiar with the party’s internal workings.

A committee advising Perez on his transition is now interviewing staff and others as part of a top-to-bottom review process to decide not only who will stay and who will go, but how the party should be structured in the future.

…The DNC will embark on a national search to fill key party positions, overseen by the 30-odd members of the transition advisory committee.

What is unclear with the house-cleaning move is what “roles that new deputy chair Keith Ellison — the Minnesota congressman who narrowly lost the party’s chair race to Perez — and other vice chairs will play,” reports CNN.

SOURCE: NBC NewsCNN

SEE ALSO:

Is Tom Perez The Right Choice For The DNC?

Ellison Leads Perez In Race For DNC Chair

Raise the Roof: Celebrities React to President Obama’s DNC Speech

18 photos Launch gallery

Raise the Roof: Celebrities React to President Obama’s DNC Speech

Continue reading Raise the Roof: Celebrities React to President Obama’s DNC Speech

Raise the Roof: Celebrities React to President Obama’s DNC Speech

Democrats , Democrats 2017 , DNC , DNC Chairman

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos