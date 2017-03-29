New Calabasas Adidas Yeezys Released Today! See Them Here

Photo by

New Calabasas Adidas Yeezys Released Today! See Them Here

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Attention sneaker heads!!!  Kanye West has released a new affordable shoe called the Calabasas and they are available today!


The Calabasas reminds us of the classic Reeboks that became famous in the 80s and a come back in recent years.  The Calabasas is being sold online for only $120.  Click here to get yours

