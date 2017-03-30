WATCH: Angela Rye Shuts Down Joe Walsh With ‘I’m Not Talking To Bigots’

Photo by

National
Home > National

WATCH: Angela Rye Shuts Down Joe Walsh With ‘I’m Not Talking To Bigots’

The former congressman doubled down on comments about the bar being lowered for Barack Obama because of his Blackness.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Democratic consultant and political commentator Angela Rye let loose about her thoughts on former Rep. Joe Walsh doubling down on his claim that the bar was lowered for Barack Obama because of his Blackness by calling him a “bigot” during a CNN segment this week, reports CNN .

From CNN:

On “CNN Tonight” Monday evening, during a conversation about the standards for President Donald Trump, Rye commented that President Barack Obama “had to be the next best thing to Jesus.”
 
 After watching Rye’s remarks, Walsh used his Twitter account to offer a very different view. “We LOWERED the bar for Obama,” Walsh, now a conservative radio talk show host, tweeted. “He was held to a lower standard cuz he was black.”
It was a position Rye took issue with — as she explained to Baldwin and her viewers. “You all decided to give Joe Walsh a platform today, I’m not giving him the time of day,” she said. “I’m not interested in trying to convince and change the mind of a bigot, someone who will openly troll me and say things that are offensive, that he knows are not true.”
Walsh tried to response to Rye — who also touched on the frustration that Blacks feels when others falsely promote inferiority stereotypes — but the former congressman was unable to issue a rebuttal, reports Raw Story

SOURCE: CNNRaw Story

SEE ALSO: 

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.


 

Angela Rye , Barack Obama , joe walsh , Racism in America

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 week ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos