Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Photo by

National
Home > National

Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Police Chief Delrish Moss says.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ferguson, Missouri police are investigating after an armed man was shot by a private security guard, The Associated Press reports.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening at Canfield Green apartments — the same apartment complex where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in August 2014.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a man tried to “scare a loose dog away from some children in the complex.” Police Chief Delrish Moss said the owner of the dog confronted the man, sparking a “heated exchange.”

The dog owner then pointed a handgun at the man, prompting a security guard to shoot the dog owner after he refused to drop his weapon.

The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss says.

From The St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“Video posted on social media showed several officers treating a shooting victim who was lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a wound to the abdomen. He was taken away by an ambulance.

A small crowd gathered outside the tape set up by police around the scene. Many of them recorded the aftermath and, at one point, several people got into a heated exchange with an officer investigating the shooting.”

According to The Associated Press, no arrests were made.

As NewsOne previously reported, new footage of the day Michael Brown was killed recently sparked protests outside of the convenience store where the footage was filmed.

The footage appeared in a documentary, Stranger Fruit, which debuted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas this year.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, St. Louis Dispatch, Twitter

 

ferguson , Ferguson shooting , Michael Brown

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos