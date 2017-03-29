Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Ferguson, Missouri police are investigating after an armed man was shot by a private security guard, The Associated Press reports.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening at Canfield Green apartments — the same apartment complex where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in August 2014.
According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a man tried to “scare a loose dog away from some children in the complex.” Police Chief Delrish Moss said the owner of the dog confronted the man, sparking a “heated exchange.”
The dog owner then pointed a handgun at the man, prompting a security guard to shoot the dog owner after he refused to drop his weapon.
The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss says.
From The St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
“Video posted on social media showed several officers treating a shooting victim who was lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a wound to the abdomen. He was taken away by an ambulance.
A small crowd gathered outside the tape set up by police around the scene. Many of them recorded the aftermath and, at one point, several people got into a heated exchange with an officer investigating the shooting.”
According to The Associated Press, no arrests were made.
As NewsOne previously reported, new footage of the day Michael Brown was killed recently sparked protests outside of the convenience store where the footage was filmed.
The footage appeared in a documentary, Stranger Fruit, which debuted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas this year.
SOURCE: The Associated Press, St. Louis Dispatch, Twitter
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37