Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Queen Shonda continues to make boss moves!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Looks like Shonda Rhimes is set to continue her mission to take over the world and this time she’s doing it with the help of one of the top beauty brands in the industry, as she just inked a major deal with Dove to push the brand forward.

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Enduring beauty brand Dove recently announced that the company has selected A-list television producer Shonda Rhimes as the creative director for Dove’s new production company, Real Beauty productions. According to the company press release, the sole purpose of the partnership with Rhimes is to further showcase women’s beauty in media and culture. Dove stated that Rhimes was an ideal fit because she is a pioneer in celebrating diverse and inclusive beauty on screen.

In a statement regarding the new business endeavor, Rhimes said “I have always told stories to show us who we really are – our real human truths. The way women are depicted on our screens – big and small – must be challenged. I am personally eager to see the real and unexpected stories women will share with us.”

Nick Soukas, Vice President of Marketing for Dove was equally as thrilled to welcome Shonda Rhimes on board, as he expressed saying “We are thrilled to partner with Shonda and real women everywhere. By putting the power directly into the hands of real women and girls, they can truly represent who they are, as beautiful, confident and diverse individuals.”

You can share your #RealBeauty, including what it looks like and means to you, by visiting Dove’s special website DoveRealBeauty.com to share your personal story in an effort for the company to share the beauty journey of real women.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933750/angela-rye-joe-walsh-cnn-bigots/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933855/a-mom-shows-up-to-her-daughters-high-school-to-defend-her-bullied-daughter-and-ends-up-behind-bars/

beauty news , celebrity news , Dove , entertainment news , Shonda Rhimes

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 week ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos