David & Tamela Mann Why Filming ‘The Manns’ Was Important To Them [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]



David and Tamela Mann called in to the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to discuss their new show, The Manns, which premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. on TV One! Press play up top to hear the special reason they say filming the reality show was important for them.

