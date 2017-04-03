Entertainment
David & Tamela Mann Why Filming ‘The Manns’ Was Important To Them [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
David and Tamela Mann called in to the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to discuss their new show, The Manns, which premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. on TV One! Press play up top to hear the special reason they say filming the reality show was important for them.

David and Tamela Mann , interview , Sound of Praise

