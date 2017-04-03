James Fortune Explains Why Forgiveness Is Crucial For A Healthy Lifestyle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

James Fortune dropped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark and in between discussing his new single, “I Forgive Me,” he also dished on what he learned from his car accident and the power of forgiveness. Press play up top!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Catch Maurette on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
42 photos Launch gallery
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
1.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 1 of 42
2.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 2 of 42
3.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 3 of 42
4.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 4 of 42
5.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 5 of 42
6.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 6 of 42
7.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 7 of 42
8.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 8 of 42
9.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 9 of 42
10.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 10 of 42
11.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 11 of 42
12.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 12 of 42
13.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 13 of 42
14.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 14 of 42
15.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 15 of 42
16.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 16 of 42
17.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 17 of 42
18.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 18 of 42
19.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 19 of 42
20.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 20 of 42
21.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 21 of 42
22.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 22 of 42
23.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 23 of 42
24.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 24 of 42
25.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 25 of 42
26.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 26 of 42
27.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 27 of 42
28.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 28 of 42
29.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 29 of 42
30.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 30 of 42
31.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 31 of 42
32.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 32 of 42
33.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 33 of 42
34.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 34 of 42
35.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 35 of 42
36.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 36 of 42
37.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 37 of 42
38.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 38 of 42
39.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 39 of 42
40.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 40 of 42
41.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 41 of 42
42.Source:Courtesy of Central City Productions/TV One 42 of 42
comments – Add Yours