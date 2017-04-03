James Fortune Explains Why Forgiveness Is Crucial For A Healthy Lifestyle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]



James Fortune dropped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark and in between discussing his new single, “I Forgive Me,” he also dished on what he learned from his car accident and the power of forgiveness. Press play up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!