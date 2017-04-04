Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body

NeNe Leakes let it all hang out on Instagram and gave everyone an eyeful!
The To Tell The Truth judge showed off her bikini body in a post writing, “Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene.”
Although she decided to skip the makeup for today she did accessorize her ensemble with her brightest smile.
Next, NeNe graced the ‘Gram with another shot of herself looking regal in her royal blue, bejeweled two-piece. This time she was kind enough to let everyone know that they could purchase her breezy coverup at one of her shops.
“You can get these beautiful long fabulous cover ups at SWAGG BOUTIQUE. Will post more about it later #lifeofnene,” she wrote.
Clearly NeNe is living her best life these days and reminding us all that summer is right around the corner.
