Sure Knights says Ex-Wife and Death Row Security killed Tupac

Suge Knight is reportedly spilling the tea on who really killed Tupac Shakur. He also reveals that he was the true intended target.

In a signed affidavit taken by former LAPD detective Russell Poole on July 18, 2015, Knight’s attorney, Thaddeus Culpepper, says that his client has known for years that his ex-wife Sharitha Knight, and former Death Row Records security chief Reggie White Jr, were behind the shooting that killed Tupac in 1996. Despite Knight initially refusing to identify the shooters, Culpepper says he finally revealed the information after watching a documentary titled Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton.

“He admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true,” a source said. He even reportedly sent private investigators to the homes of the filmmakers to find out how they found out that information.

“Culpepper told Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events as portrayed in Compton, which portray Knight was the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage, as true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight’s life, culminating in the recent attempted killing of Knight at the 1OAK Club in Los Angeles, where Knight was shot six times,” a film spokesperson said.

The attempted murder was all an effort by Sharitha and White to assume control of Death Row Records. Unfortunately, Tupac was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Suge wasn’t divorced yet, and if he died in that hit, she’d get most of everything,” Russell Poole said in 2015. “So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison.”

Poole continued, “[Wright Jr.] has gotten away with it this whole time. They floated a whole lot of propaganda to former LA Times reporter Chuck Phillips—calling in hundreds if not thousands of fake clues.”

Wright responded by saying he had nothing to do with Tupac’s death.

Suge Knight is currently behind bars on separate murder and attempted charges. Lawyers believe that this will prove that Suge Knight had a right to his paranoia, as he has been a target for decades, this incident being the first of many to come.

