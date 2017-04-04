13 Year Old Ohio Teen Dies of Suspected Heroin Overdose

A 13 year old Nathan Wylie of Dayton has died of a suspected heroin overdose and his father has been arrested over prior drug charges.  Wylie’s father and a friend brought the unresponsive teen to an area fire station on March 28th seeking help and alluded that Wylie had gotten into his own personal stash of drugs.

The teen died April 1st and police are awaiting toxicology results to determine what drug caused his overdose.  The teens father, 40 year old Robert Wylie, was arrested for suspicion of child endangerment and for a prior traffic stop in December for drug possession.


