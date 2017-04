Hundreds Of Words Added To Dictionary.com

300 new words are making their way onto Dictionary.com. A few of the words being added, includes “Hangry,” known as being mad when hungry. “Slay,” was added. Which is the act of impressing someone, and “Dabbing,” a popular dance move involving your arm and head. Food, fashion and art also provided some new entries, including “Cheat Meal, Man Bun, and Mic Drop.”

source: 24/7newssource

