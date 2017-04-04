Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By Michelle Beadle

Well, well, well. Sage Steele, everyone’s favorite ESPN anchor who loves to tell anyone who will listen just how “not black” she is, may have just found out about her blackness the hard way. It is being reported that Steele is officially out at ESPN and that she will be replaced by the blonde Michelle Beadle.

The Washington Post is reporting the news that ESPN’s Sage Steele has been relieved of her duties hosting NBA coverage, as Michelle Beadle will be taking over her position just ahead of the NBA playoffs. ESPN apparently wanted to go in a different direction regarding its NBA coverage and felt that Michelle Beadle was the right fit.

The full details of Steele’s termination read as follows:

With the playoffs looming, ESPN is making a change to its NBA shows, with Michelle Beadle replacing Sage Steele as the host of “NBA Countdown” on ABC and ESPN.

Beadle will host the pregame and halftime shows on ABC and will also host the ESPN and ABC studio shows throughout the playoffs, the company announced Tuesday. She will continue co-hosting “SportsNation” Monday through Friday as well. Beadle joined “NBA Countdown” at the start of this season, hosting on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Steele will continue to appear on “SportsCenter on the Road,” as the company announced last fall, and will have what the company said in October would be an expanded on-site presence at events such as the Masters, World Series, Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, and College Football National Championship.

.@SageSteele's invitation to the cookout is long gone and now her career at ESPN is too: https://t.co/liMAkykd0u pic.twitter.com/t4oUgStqPf — The Root (@TheRoot) April 4, 2017

While laughing at someone else’s misfortune is definitely not the way to go, in this case it’s really hard to feel bad for Sage Steele when she has continuously said inflammatory remarks regarding the black community and what she really thinks of us, despite her being a biological part of it. The irony in her being replaced by a white woman is likely a career development that she probably didn’t see coming.

