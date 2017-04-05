National
Man Shares Photo of His Wife and Children Sharing a Bed Together on Social Media

The wife took to her Facebook page to defend the photo against the criticism the family have been receiving.

 

YUKON, Okla. – A man’s Facebook post of his wife ‘co-sleeping’ with their children has gone viral and sparked a debate.

David Brinkley of Yukon, Okla. shared a photo of his wife, Alora, sleeping with their toddler and baby over the weekend.

“I just decided to come out as a man and set a few things straight. I do NOT hate any part of what makes my wife the mother that she is,” Brinkley wrote on Facebook. “I would NEVER degrade or disregard anything that she feels like doing for my children.”

“Do I have to squeeze into a small corner of the bed sometimes? Yeah? But my God how beautiful does she look holding my children? Making them feel loved and safe?”


But some people on Facebook disagreed with Brinkley.

CBS News reports one user wrote: “Co-sleeping is not safe. Children get rolled on all of the time, and this type of behavior creates children who can’t sleep on their own without touch!”

Although some praised the co-sleeping saying that it has been done for years and that lots of parents do it.


 

READ MORE: WGNTV.com

Article Courtesy of WGN-TV Chicago

First Picture Courtesy of JGI, Jamie Grill, and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook, Love What Matters, Alora Brinkley, and WGN-TV Chicago

