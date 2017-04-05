Entertainment
Kelly Price Shows Off Her New Body!

Kelly Price celebrated her 44th birthday on April 4th by showing off her new body on Instagram.


The singer recently revealed that she dropped the weight after suffering from depression.  Price has also talked outwardly about the pressures of “the industry” trying to dictate what she should look like and she has stood her ground that being curvy is ok.

Congrats & Happy Birthday Kelly!

Photos