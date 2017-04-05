National
Mother Shares Photo of Daughter and Her Doctor Doll A Salesperson Tried to Stop Her From Getting

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
Source: Zoya Pictures / Getty


An image of a white toddler clutching a black baby doll has gone viral, along with the story behind it.

Brandi Benner had told her two-year-old daughter that she could pick out a new toy as a reward for potty training, and when they went to Target to do so, the little girl picked out the doll in the picture.

“While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare. She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained. The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, ‘Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?’ Sophia finally found her voice and said, ‘Yes, please!’” Banner wrote on Facebook.

But the cashier apparently tried to get little Sophia to pick a different doll. “She doesn’t look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you,” the woman said.

But Sophia insisted on keeping her prize, saying, “Yes, she does. She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?”


Photos