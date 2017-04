Amazon Hiring 30,000 Poeple

Amazon is hiring part-time workers. The e-commerce giant said today it plans to hire 30,000 part-timers over the next 12 months. Five-thousand of the jobs will be in customer service with agents working from home! The employees will work about 20 hours a week, and receive benefits. Most of the part-time jobs will be at Amazon fulfillment centers around the country.

source: 24/7 newssource

