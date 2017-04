FEMALE PASTOR HANDS OUT SEX TIPS TO MALE CONGREGATION [VIDEO]

Question: Do you think its ok for a pastor to give out sex tips to a congregation?

FEMALE PASTOR HANDS OUT SEX TIPS TO MALE CONGREGATION: Church can be a place to learn deep lessons– including how to please your partner, apparently. A Nigerian pastor has slammed her male congregation for not “taking care” of their wives sexually and being selfish in bed. Reverend Gloria Madugba handed out foreplay tips and scolded male churchgoers for rushing sex during her bizarre sermon, believed to have been delivered at a church in Port Harcourt, in the southern part of Nigeria.

