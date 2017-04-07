The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

Season 9 of Bravo’s hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta has been filled to the brim with drama all season long, so we definitely shouldn’t expect the reunion to be any different. But even knowing that, this looks like … a lot.
For the first time in Housewives history, a series reunion will stretch to a whopping four parts, seemingly because the Atlanta ladies were filled with so much drama that a standard two or three-part reunion was simply not enough to cover all the spilled tea, exposed lies and gossip to be confronted.
As expected, the ongoing beef between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams takes center stage (just as it has all season). Phaedra Parks and Kandi’s complete friendship breakdown is also explored and things get pretty nasty when Todd enters the mix and lies are called out.
As for Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, they are all seen answering various questions surrounding their relationships. With Cynthia, it’s the end of her marriage to Peter Thomas, while Sheree opens up about accusations of physical abuse from ex Bob Whitfield and Kenya is (once again) in the hot seat about her rumored habit of hiring boyfriends just for the show.
Buckle up Beauties, it’s going to be a bumpy ride! Part 1 of the RHOA reunion airs April 16 at 8p.m. on Bravo.
You can check out the reunion trailer for RHOA Season 9 BELOW:
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
https://hellobeautiful.com/2934737/saw-this-coming-blac-chyna-gives-her-engagement-ring-back-to-rob-kardashian/
https://hellobeautiful.com/2934724/french-montana-black-woman-braids-calls-out/
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37