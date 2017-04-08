WATCH: Uber Rider Threatens To Accuse Driver Of Rape, Company Bans Her For Life

Photo by

National
Home > National

WATCH: Uber Rider Threatens To Accuse Driver Of Rape, Company Bans Her For Life

Female passenger yelled at the company driver, saying that she would punch herself in the face and blame it on him as well.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Uber has banned a female passenger from using their car service for life after she was caught on video threatening to falsely accuse a driver of rape in the Bronx, New York, reports the New York Post.

From the New York Post:

Dash-cam footage, which was posted online this week, showed the female passenger furiously accosting the male driver for nearly 9 minutes — even going so far as to say “Donald Trump going to send you and your family back [to your country].”

“The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

…In addition to threatening to report the driver for rape, the enraged woman was also caught on video saying she would punch herself in the face and tell cops he did it. “You’re going to jail,” she repeatedly told him.

The unidentified female passenger allegedly started yelling at the unnamed driver after he didn’t have an iPhone charger, and the driver thanked viewers for sharing the viral video of the bizarre incident, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York PostNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Uber Bae Gets Threatened With A Lawsuit, Cops Show Up At Her Job

#UberBae Finds Out Her Boyfriend Is Allegedly Cheating On Her In The Most Ridiculous Way

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

9 photos Launch gallery

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

Continue reading The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

online controversy , Uber , uber driver , Uber sex assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos