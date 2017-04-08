Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She Was Abused Because He Covered The Bruises

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

'America's Got Talent' Season 11 Finale Live Show - Arrivals

Mel B‘s accusations against her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are getting more horrifying by the minute, and even harder for Belafonte to dispute. Now, Mel B’s longtime makeup artist says he’s one of the few that have been keeping Mel B’s secret for years.

According to TMZ, the makeup artist, whose name is currently unknown, has contacted the former Spice Girl’s lawyers to offer a sworn statement on all of the abuse he’s witnessed and injuries he’s helped covered up over the years. He says Mel was truthful with him about where all of her various facial and body bruises were coming from, but would hide the abuse from crew members on set. The artist also recalls Belafonte being “aggressive and verbally abusive” to Mel and the children, sometimes calling her “disgusting and ugly.”

Worse yet – Belafonte allegedly threatened the makeup artist and withheld payment until he agreed to keep quiet.

Belafonte is still vehemently denying the abuse allegations.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Domestic Abuse , Mel B , Spice Girls , stephen belafonte

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She Was Abused Because He Covered The Bruises

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos