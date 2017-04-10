Features
Watch: Passenger Violently Removed From United Airlines Flight

Check out the shocking footage.

Posted 7 hours ago
July 2004: O'Hare International Airport in Chicago: United Airlines is facing economic problems in m

Source: Richard Derk / Getty


United Airlines is the latest brand to be blasted after a shocking video has gone viral of a man being forcibly lifted from his seat, dragged down the aisle and removed from a plane. The incident took place on Sunday night at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago as frightened passengers screamed and recorded on the drama on their phones.

According to an the Courier Journal, the man was among four passengers randomly selected on the full flight to give up their seats for United Airlines employees who needed to be in Louisville, Kentucky, by Monday. Initially, United offered $400 to passengers who voluntarily gave up their seats, then the offer was upped to $800, but no one volunteered. The Patch reports that as the man, who is Asian, was pulled down the aisle, one passenger exclaimed, “Can’t United rent a car for the (employees) to get to Louisville?” Another passenger pointed out “you busted his lip” after Chicago airport police grabbed him.

Passenger Audra Bridges posted a video of the incident on Facebook, showing the man with a bloody nose. One woman can be heard screaming “Oh my, God. Look at what you did to him,” as the man was taken off the plane. United Airlines spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said in a statement, “After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

Bridges revealed that the man who refused to leave said he was a doctor who needed to see patients in the morning. After one Twitter user blasted United for attacking the man, the airline is still standing by their decision to remove him from the plane. See below:

 

The airline refused to comment when asked if the procedure was standard. No word yet on the condition of the man removed from the flight.

 

Watch: Passenger Violently Removed From United Airlines Flight

