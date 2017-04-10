Entertainment
This Aspiring Rapper 2Pec Jumped Into The Ocean To Avoid Paying For Lobster Dinner

Times must be hard...

Australian rapper, Terry Peck, also known as 2Pec (yes, you read right), was on the run from the law recently. His crime? Trying to avoid a seafood bill that cost more than $600.

According to Gold Coast Bulletin, Peck was dining at Omeros Bros Seafood Restaurant and was dissatisfied with his meal. “There was oyster shell in the oyster and he (a staff member) said he was going to take care of the bill,” Peck told reporters. Peck’s meal was said to include a couple of lobsters, a baby octopus, 17 oyster shots, and “a number of” Coronas. It’s interesting that after all this, Peck finally realized that his meal was “overcooked.” When the staff billed him $600, Peck leaped into the ocean in an attempt to swim away. Peck was apprehended by cops on jet skis.

According to him, his dip in the ocean was an attempt to look for his friend who was about to have a baby on the beach. “I couldn’t find her and I was going to pay the bill if I found my wallet, but I lost everything,” the rapper said. Peck also told reporters that he challenged rapper Eminem to a rap battle in Australia, but he has not yet agreed to “come down to Australia to have a go.”

Peck eventually was charged with two counts of obstructing police and one count of stealing. When speaking of the restaurant, he insisted, “They should be apologizing to me for the shell in the overpriced food.” The Omeros Bros restaurant has contested Peck’s claims. The manager, Robert Rank, told News.com.au, “It wouldn’t have been overcooked…I’m pretty confident of that.”

Peck is barred from eating at Omeros Bros and his next court appearance is set for May 4.

Photos