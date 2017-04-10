Entertainment
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery In New Memoir

The public figure gets personal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Caitlyn Jenner is becoming her truest self and she documents her journey in her upcoming book The Secrets of My Life. Page Six reports that in the memoir, nearly two years after publicly announcing herself as a transgender woman, Jenner reveals that she has undergone bottom surgery.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Jenner reportedly writes. Jenner supposedly experienced the procedure in January of this year. She becomes very transparent in her book, even sharing her feeling about the use of a penis. “[It] has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,” she said. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

The 67-year old former Olympian has already undergone facial feminization surgery and she’s received breast implants. According to Radar, Jenner hopes the revelation of her latest surgery will end anymore nosy questions. She asserted, “I am telling you because I believe in candor…so all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

If you want to read more about Miss Jenner’s life, you can pick-up or preorder The Secrets of My Life, which comes out on April 25.

