Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight Put on Leave

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 51 mins ago
The Chicago Department of Aviation security officer that forcibly dragged a passenger off a flight has been put on paid leave.

The officer was captured on video removing a 60 year-old unnamed passenger off an overbooked United Airlines flight out of Chicago.  Seats were needed to accommodate flight crew from a United affiliate staff but when no one volunteered the airline made the call to remove whoever they chose.  The unnamed passenger was seen screaming and pleading that he was a doctor and had to get back to his patients.  In the video he was bleeding as he was dragged down the aisle of the airplane.

Social media erupted in outrage after the video went viral.  And the CEO of United Airlines defended their decision in a statement tweeted by the company.


A statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation security was made, “The incident … was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by our Department,” the statement read. “The officer has been placed on leave effective today and pending a thorough review of the situation.”

Photos