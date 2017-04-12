Woman Sees Her Family Slave Cabin Again As Part Of African-American Museum Exhibit

A woman visited the slave cabin that she once lived in Tuesday after it was installed as part of an exhibit at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, reports NBC4 Washington.
Isabell Meggett Lucas, 87, was amazed to see the two-room wood house where her family of 11 had lived on Edisto Island, South Carolina.
“I never knew this all would come to pass,” she said. “Everybody is excited and happy.”
…The Point of Pines Cabin “slave cabin” was the only remaining cabin of 10 cabins that were built in a row along the same patch of land. It originally was owned by a landowner named Charles Bailey, who acquired his wealth through slavery, said Nancy Bercaw, a curator at the museum. The cabin is on display in the slavery and freedom section of the museum, but Lucas she did not know growing up that slaves had lived there. To them, it was just home.
The matriarch talks about her family’s cabin — one of the oldest preserved slave cabins in the United States — as a tool to teach about Black history, reports the Associated Press.
