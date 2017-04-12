Features
Home > Features

Watch: Marshawn Lynch Spits At A Fan And Knocks A Phone Out Of Their Hand

He clearly wasn't in the mood.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Marshawn Lynch

Source: Getty / Getty


If you’re looking to get an autograph or video of Marshawn Lynch, you might have to make sure your phone is tightly secured in a case with a shield for your screen. Lynch is not scared to smack a phone out of someone’s hand, according to a video uploaded by TMZ.

Lynch, a former running back for the Seattle Seahawks, was at LAX on Monday when a fan was asking for an autograph. Lynch was clearly not in the mood. He made this clear by knocking the fan’s phone out their hand. Just in case the admirer didn’t receive that message, Lynch finished by hurling a wad of spit in their direction, luckily not hitting them. You can see the video for yourself below.


There’s no word if anything was said to Lynch before the recording to warrant such behavior. But according to the two teens who could be heard in the video footage, they learned that Lynch was on the incoming plane when they were informed by a friend on the same flight. After their incident with Lynch, the phone knocked out the hand was now cracked. The owner told TMZ that he hasn’t made a decision on whether to file a police report or not.

Marshawn Lynch

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Marshawn Lynch Spits At A Fan And Knocks A Phone Out Of Their Hand

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos