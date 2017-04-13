Report: First Black Female Muslim Judge’s Body Discovered In Hudson River

Photo by

Report: First Black Female Muslim Judge’s Body Discovered In Hudson River

Public figures remember Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, as a "trailblazing jurist who worked for a more just and fair New York for all."

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
The country’s first Black female Muslim judge was found dead Wednesday in the Hudson River, reports the New York Post.

From the New York Post:

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway at around 1:45 p.m., according to police sources. Witnesses had spotted her fully clothed body and called 911, cops said.

Sources told The Post that Abdus-Salaam, who is an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, had been reported missing from her home in Harlem earlier in the day. Her husband later identified her body. Sources said it showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries indicating criminality or foul play, and that her death appeared to be a suicide.

Sources said it showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries indicating criminality or foul play, and that her death appeared to be a suicide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo remembered Abdus-Salaam — who was nominated in 2013 to serve on the state Court of Appeals by Cuomo — as “pioneer” with “wisdom” and an “unshakable moral compass” Wednesday, reports the New York Daily News.

Photos